Abstract

Understanding the location of risk to natural hazards, namely the areas of high exposure and vulnerability is a major priority that was identified by the Sendai framework for Disaster Reduction 2015-2030 in order to reach substantial reduction of disaster risk. It is also a necessary decision-making tool for disaster mitigation policy-makers in Japan and around the world. This paper successfully develops a simple methodology using only open data to build the first large-scale (whole country), fine resolution (sub-municipal level) social vulnerability analysis in the context of five different types of natural hazards (earthquake, tsunami, storm surge, flooding and landslide). The result is then compared to an indicator of exposure of population to these hazards in Japan in order to propose a representation of disaster risk.



RESULTS show that vulnerability in Japan is highly heterogeneous with urban/rural and north/south fractures. Combining the social vulnerability index with exposure analysis, results show a wide variety of spatial patterns of risk areas in Japan.

Language: en