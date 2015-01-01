Abstract

PURPOSE: The presence of kinesiophobia was identified in older adults. Studies have examined the effects of kinesiophobia in older adults with chronic pain. Studies examining the effect of kinesiophobia on gait and balance performance in older adults without pain are insufficient. The aim of this study was to compare gait speed, dynamic balance, dual-task balance performance according to kinesiophobia level in community dwelling older adults without pain.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Seventy-five older adults were included. The socio-demographic data (age, height, weight, fall history, etc.) was recorded. Older adults were divided into two groups based on Tampa Kinesiophobia Scale scores. Scores below 37 were grouped as low level, scores above 37 were grouped as high level. The mini-mental state examination (MMSE), gait speed test, modified Four Square Step Test (mFSST), Five Times Sit-to-Stand Test, dual-mFSSt test (additional cognitive and motor task) were applied for dual-task balance performance.



RESULTS: Thirty-six participants(mean age 70.58 ± 5.59 years) had low kinesiophobia, the other 39 individuals(mean age70.94 ± 7.45 years) had high kinesiophobia. The age, gender, body mass index, cognitive status, and fall history were similar between groups (p > 0.05). The participants with low kinesiophobia were found to have better gait speed, dynamic balance, dual-task balance performance (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: This study results showed that the presence of high level of kinesiophobia affects gait speed, dynamic balance, dual-task balance performance, and dual-task cost in older adults. Therefore, a high level of kinesiophobia can lead to falls. It may be important to investigate the effects of kinesiophobia in older adults.

