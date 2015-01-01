|
Citation
|
Deng Y, Shi C, Jin J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36633556
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The analysis of motorcyclists' intention to drink and ride can help reduce the possibility of accidents caused by the relevant behavior of motorcyclists. The main objectives of this study are to identify important factors in motorcyclists' intention to drink and ride and to make some recommendations that could effectively reduce their riding intention after drinking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Motorcyclists; risk perception; descriptive norms; drink and ride intention; moral norms; road traffic safety; the theory of planning behavior