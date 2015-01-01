|
Citation
|
Johnson-Lafleur J, Zoldan Y, Frounfelker RL, Rousseau C. Transcult. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, McGill University, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36632689
|
Abstract
|
Case formulation is used in clinical training to weave together theoretical perspectives and support a shared plan of action. Although a cornerstone of clinical practice, critical social theorists have highlighted the risks of depoliticizing political struggles and of reifying and fixing subjects when using psychopathology and case formulation to address situations of injustice. In the field of violent radicalization, this risk is increased by the extreme affects evoked by terror in practitioners and in societies. This article explores the challenges of training clinicians in the field of violent radicalization. It does so by analyzing a Community of Practice (CoP) that was developed to support practitioners involved in this domain of practice in Quebec, Canada. Four focus groups with CoP participants and participant observation of nine CoP meetings were conducted. Thematic and narrative analyses were used to explore the training potential of the CoP and to identify the discursive processes and group dynamics associated with this modality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
training; case discussions; community of practice; violent radicalization