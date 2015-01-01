Abstract

Providing efficient psychosocial support for survivors of sexual assault is of critical societal importance. Around the globe, technology-based solutions (eHealth) are increasingly being used to accomplish this task, especially following COVID-19. Despite increased importance and reliance on eHealth for sexual assault, minimal efforts have been made to systematically synthesize research in this area. The present study therefore sought to synthesize what is known about eHealth targeting sexual assault survivors' psychosocial needs using a systematic scoping review methodology. To this end, five databases (CINAHL, Embase, PsycINFO, MEDLINE, and Scopus) were systematically searched for studies published from 2010 onwards using terms such as "sexual assault", "eHealth", "digital health", "telehealth", and variations thereof. Of the 6,491 records screened for eligibility, 85 studies were included in the review. We included empirical studies from all countries pertaining to eHealth for sexual assault for survivors 13 years or older. Many innovative eHealth applications for sexual assault exist today, and the included studies suggested that survivors generally experience eHealth positively and seem to benefit from it. Nevertheless, much more clinical and empirical work is needed to ensure accessible and effective solutions for all.

Language: en