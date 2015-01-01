Abstract

AIM: Differentiation of natural and forced deaths observed in this age group is very important in the forensic medicine practice. According to the address based population registration system, population rate of 65 years and older has been 9.5% of the total population in 2020. In the present study, we aimed to medicolegal evaluation of demographic data and autopsy findings of judicial geriatric deaths in Bursa and around. Material and Method: Autopsy reports of the cases who have been taken to Morgue Specialization Office of Council of Forensic Medicine Institution and at 65 years and over, crime scene and deceased examination reports and data in the prosecution documents were assessed retrospectively between 2003-2008 in our study.



RESULTS: During 6-year period, totally 5155 autopsies have been investigated in Morg Specialization Office of Bursa Council of Forensic Medicine Institution. Among such cases, 870 (16.8%) were 65 years old and older. Cases who were 65 years old and older included 640 (73.6%) were male, 230 (26.4%) were female. In terms of death origin, 434 (49.9%) were natural deaths, 267 (30.7%) were accidents, 102 (11.7%) were suicides and 52 (6%) were homicides. Origin of death of the remaining 15 (1.7%) could not be detected. According to the information obtained from the statements of the witnesses in crime scene investigation and dead body examination reports, a previous disease existed in 336 (38.6%) cases before death. Diseases which have been existing before death includes cardiac diseases, hypertension, central nervous system pathologies, diabetes mellitus, respiratory system pathologies, undefined psychiatric disorders, gastrointestinal system pathologies and malignancies, respectively to frequency.



CONCLUSION: In line with prolongation of life expectancy and increase in the geriatric population, it is observed according to our outcomes that an increase is detected in judicial geriatric death cases due to neuropsychiatric disease, leading a solitary life and psychomotor imbalance.

Language: en