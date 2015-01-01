Abstract

Every year, diverse types of safety accidents cause major damage to human life and property. In particular, failure to suppress safety accidents caused by fires during the early stages can lead to large-scale accidents, which in turn can cause more serious damage than other types of accident. Therefore, this paper presents an analysis of the prevailing research trends and future directions for research on preventing safety accidents due to fire. Since fire outbreaks can occur in many types of places, the study was conducted by selecting the places and causes involved in frequent fires, using fire data from Korea. As half of these fires were found to occur in buildings, this paper presents an analysis of the causes of building fires, and then focuses on three themes: fire prevention based on fire and gas detection; fire prevention in electrical appliances; and fire prevention for next-generation electricity. In the gas detection of the first theme, the gas referred to does not denote a specific gas, but rather to the gas used in each place. After an analysis of research trends for each issue related to fire prevention, future research directions are suggested on the basis of the findings. It is necessary to evaluate the risk, select a detection system, and improve its reliability in order to thoroughly prevent fires in the future. In addition, an active emergency response system should be developed by operating a fire prevention control system, and safety training should be developed after classifying the targets of the training targets appropriately.

Language: en