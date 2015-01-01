Abstract

METHODS of creating information databases for predicting the behavior of vegetation fires are analyzed. A brief description is given of the developed classification of vegetation fuels (VF), which is based on long-term fundamental pyrological research conducted in various regions of Russia. Examples of information databases have been created. The results of using the developed software for making VF maps based on forest inventory data in GIS and for fire behavior prediction are presented. Successful retrospective software performance tests have been carried out using the data of 125 wildfires in plain conditions and 10 wildfires in mountain conditions. A field performance test of the software is planned on active wildfires in the most fire-prone region of Siberia.

