Abstract

Intersections are commonly recognized as crash hot spots on roadway networks. Therefore, intersection safety is a major concern for transportation professionals. Identifying and quantifying the impact of crash contributing factors is crucial to planning and implementing the appropriate countermeasures. This study covered the analysis of nine years of intersection crash records in the State of Wyoming to identify the contributing factors to crash injury severity at intersections. The study involved the investigation of the influence of roadway (intersection) and environmental characteristics on crash injury severity. The results demonstrated that several parameters related to intersection attributes (pavement friction; urban location; roadway functional classification; guardrails; right shoulder width) and two environmental conditions (road surface condition and lighting) influence the injury severity of intersection crashes. This study identified the significant roadway characteristics influencing crash severity and explored the key role of pavement friction, which is a commonly omitted variable.

