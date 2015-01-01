Abstract

Magic Formula (MF) model has been widely used for vehicle dynamics simulation as a semi-empirical tire model, since it has a high fidelity to express the tire force and moment. However, MF parameters are required to be identified with the measured data. Accordingly, there are difficulties to use the model prior to the tire detailed design, prototyping and testing. This paper proposed Inverse Magic Formula (IMF) capable of defining the MF parameters virtually based on the typical tire performances inputs. Although MF consists of nonlinear functions, IMF was formulated analytically for ease. Therefore, virtual tire models can be generated artificially without prototyping. The proposed method is capable of tire requirement analysis by using vehicle dynamics simulation in combination.



車両のバーチャル開発が加速している中，車両シミュレーションに広く用いられるMagic Formulaを対象に, タイヤ要求性能を入力とする逆関数を導出した．これにより，実験同定することなく任意のタイヤモデルを生成し、パラメトリックな検討が可能となった．

