Kobayashi T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 936-941.
タイヤ要求性能分析のための逆Magic Formula の開発
Magic Formula (MF) model has been widely used for vehicle dynamics simulation as a semi-empirical tire model, since it has a high fidelity to express the tire force and moment. However, MF parameters are required to be identified with the measured data. Accordingly, there are difficulties to use the model prior to the tire detailed design, prototyping and testing. This paper proposed Inverse Magic Formula (IMF) capable of defining the MF parameters virtually based on the typical tire performances inputs. Although MF consists of nonlinear functions, IMF was formulated analytically for ease. Therefore, virtual tire models can be generated artificially without prototyping. The proposed method is capable of tire requirement analysis by using vehicle dynamics simulation in combination.
Language: ja
Dynamic Model; Tire/Wheel; Vehicle Dynamics; Vehicle Dynamics Simulation