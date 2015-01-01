SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ukai S, Nagasaka M, Katsuyama E. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 942-947.

各輪ブレーキを用いた重心6 分力車両運動統合制御

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.942

unavailable

Various control methods and control devices have been developed to enhance vehicle stability, controllability and comfortability. However, it is difficult to design control systems that consider the coupling between planar and sprung motion. Therefore, we proposed an integrated vehicle dynamics control method in the previous paper. However, it cannot be applied to brakes that are equipped in all cars standardly because of the constraints that they generate only negative forces. In this study, we proposed a method that makes it easy to install integrated control with brakes by applying the Active-Set Method. The effectiveness of the method is verified using full-vehicle simulation and an actual car.

各輪ブレーキを用いることで平面運動だけでなくばね上運動をも制御対象とした研究例がある．しかし, ブレーキは負の前後力しか出力できないという制約が, 制御設計を困難にしている．そこで，筆者らが既報で提案した車両6自由度運動統合制御に対し, 有効制約法を応用し, 容易に運動制御を実装する手法を提案した．


Brake system; Integrated control; Motion control; Six-component force; Vehicle dynamics

