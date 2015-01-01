|
Ukai S, Nagasaka M, Katsuyama E. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 942-947.
各輪ブレーキを用いた重心6 分力車両運動統合制御
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
Various control methods and control devices have been developed to enhance vehicle stability, controllability and comfortability. However, it is difficult to design control systems that consider the coupling between planar and sprung motion. Therefore, we proposed an integrated vehicle dynamics control method in the previous paper. However, it cannot be applied to brakes that are equipped in all cars standardly because of the constraints that they generate only negative forces. In this study, we proposed a method that makes it easy to install integrated control with brakes by applying the Active-Set Method. The effectiveness of the method is verified using full-vehicle simulation and an actual car.
Brake system; Integrated control; Motion control; Six-component force; Vehicle dynamics