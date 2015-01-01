|
Suzuki K, Yanase R, Yoneda K, Suganuma N. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 948-953.
自動運転のためのLiDAR を用いたエレベーションマップに基づく路面凹凸検出
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
A robust bump detection in the road surfaces is very important to ensure safe and smooth autonomous driving. However, it is very tricky to distinguish these features based on the distribution pattern of LiDAR 3D point clouds because of sparsity especially at the far distances. Therefore, we propose in this paper a time-series based method to precisely analyze the road profiles using the elevation maps.
Language: ja
Elevation map; Intelligent vehicle; LiDAR; Road environment recognition; Safety