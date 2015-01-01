Abstract

A robust bump detection in the road surfaces is very important to ensure safe and smooth autonomous driving. However, it is very tricky to distinguish these features based on the distribution pattern of LiDAR 3D point clouds because of sparsity especially at the far distances. Therefore, we propose in this paper a time-series based method to precisely analyze the road profiles using the elevation maps.



安全かつ快適な自動運転を実現するためには，路面凹凸を検出して適切に減速や停止を行う必要がある．LiDARで取得することができる3次元点群は，遠方ほど疎となり路面凹凸を十分に検出できない．本研究では時系列的な処理によりエレベーションマップを作成し，ロバストに路面凹凸を検出する手法を提案する．

Language: ja