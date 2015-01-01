Abstract

In this study, at first, the environmental conditions in which the Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS) tends to occur false-positive actions is specified. Subsequently, the method which can evaluate the false-positive of AEBS quantitatively by using the logistic regression analysis is developed depends on experimental results which show that false-positive actions of AEBS have probabilistic tendency. Three indicators (False-Positive half-value, False-Positive half-value gradient and False-Positive zero-value) that can evaluate the effect of countermeasures for false-positive actions of AEBS quantitatively are proposed and its effectiveness are verified.



本研究では, 衝突被害軽減制動制御装置（以下, AEBS）の不要作動性を確認する実験を行った. 次いで, 実験結果からAEBSの不要作動発生確率（ロジスティック回帰モデル）を推定する手法と, 対策の効果を定量的に評価可能とする3つの指標（不要作動半値, 不要作動半値勾配及び不要作動零値）を提案した.

