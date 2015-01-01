|
Tanaka N. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 954-958.
衝突被害軽減制動制御装置の不要作動に関する評価手法の検討
In this study, at first, the environmental conditions in which the Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS) tends to occur false-positive actions is specified. Subsequently, the method which can evaluate the false-positive of AEBS quantitatively by using the logistic regression analysis is developed depends on experimental results which show that false-positive actions of AEBS have probabilistic tendency. Three indicators (False-Positive half-value, False-Positive half-value gradient and False-Positive zero-value) that can evaluate the effect of countermeasures for false-positive actions of AEBS quantitatively are proposed and its effectiveness are verified.
Automatic brake; Autonomous emergency braking system; Logistic regression analysis; Safety; Test/evaluation