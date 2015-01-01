Abstract

The fatality rate of motorcyclists is much higher than that of four-wheeled drivers. In order to propose measures to reduce accidents involving motorcycles, we analyzed the causal relationship between the state variables under ordinal driving conditions of motorcyclists and the risk of collision at intersection using structural equation modeling and clarified that there is a correlation between lateral wobble and the risk of collision. We then proposed an active safety system that presents information on the amount of wobble to motorcyclists and confirmed that the system can reduce the risk of collisions in experiments using a riding simulator.



===



構造方程式モデリングを用いて，通常の走行状態での車両状態量と出会い頭衝突リスクとの因果関係を分析し，横方向のふらつき量と衝突リスクとの間に相関があることを明らかにした．ついで，ふらつき量を二輪車ライダに情報提示するシステムを提案し，シミュレータ実験において，衝突リスクが低減することを確認した．

Language: ja