|
Citation
|
Yamamoto R, Kifle H, Suzuki K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 959-966.
|
Vernacular Title
|
構造方程式モデリングに基づく二輪車ライダの予防安全システムの提案
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The fatality rate of motorcyclists is much higher than that of four-wheeled drivers. In order to propose measures to reduce accidents involving motorcycles, we analyzed the causal relationship between the state variables under ordinal driving conditions of motorcyclists and the risk of collision at intersection using structural equation modeling and clarified that there is a correlation between lateral wobble and the risk of collision. We then proposed an active safety system that presents information on the amount of wobble to motorcyclists and confirmed that the system can reduce the risk of collisions in experiments using a riding simulator.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Driver behavior; Human engineering; Human machine interface; Structural equation modeling