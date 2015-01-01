Abstract

Highly automated driving is one of the solutions to the problem of driver shortage in the logistics industry, and securing the acceptability of surrounding drivers is important for its spread. In this study, we examined the effects of the external Human Machine Interface (eHMI) of automated truck driving in the operational design domain on the acceptability of surrounding drivers. Visual behaviors, subjective evaluations, and driving performance were investigated in a scene where drivers encounter an automated truck at a junction using a driving simulator. As a result, the visual reaction time in the case with the eHMI was lower than that in the case without the eHMI. In addition, subjective evaluation values were improved by the eHMI. This suggests that the eHMI on the automated truck can be effective in improving the safety and acceptability of surrounding drivers.



物流業界におけるドライバ不足問題の解決策の一つとして自動運転技術の実装が考えられ，その普及のためには周辺ドライバの受容性確保が重要であると考えられる．本研究では運行設計領域内を走行する自動運転トラックの外向けHMIが周辺ドライバの受容性に与える影響について、ドライビングシミュレータを用いて検討した．

