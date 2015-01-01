|
Ishii K, Shimono K, Suda Y, Ando T, Nagao T, Yamamoto M, Mukumoto H, Segawa M. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 1003-1009.
Vernacular Title
面的に配置した磁気マーカを用いた自動運転車の自己位置推定
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Vehicle localization is one of the important technical factors in autonomous driving vehicles. Localization method using magnetic road markers (magnetic positioning system; MPS) meets the necessary precision, accuracy, and robustness for autonomous vehicle localization. We propose a concept to overcome some of the problems that the current MPS has. This includes using only one set of magnetic sensors, and a method where magnetic road markers are placed in grid-like patterns, enabling vehicles to take various routes. The proposed method was verified using simulation and data taken from experiments using actual vehicle, and it was able to accurately localize the vehicle.
Keywords
Autonomous driving; Control system; Electronics and Control; Extended Kalman Filter; Vehicle localization