Abstract

Vehicle localization is one of the important technical factors in autonomous driving vehicles. Localization method using magnetic road markers (magnetic positioning system; MPS) meets the necessary precision, accuracy, and robustness for autonomous vehicle localization. We propose a concept to overcome some of the problems that the current MPS has. This includes using only one set of magnetic sensors, and a method where magnetic road markers are placed in grid-like patterns, enabling vehicles to take various routes. The proposed method was verified using simulation and data taken from experiments using actual vehicle, and it was able to accurately localize the vehicle.



自動運転の技術要素のひとつに自己位置推定があり、高精度とロバスト性が求められる。本研究が注目する磁気ポジショニングシステム（MPS）はこれを満たしている。MPSの課題に、右左折時など急カーブでの汎用的な磁気マーカ配置が挙げられる。そこで、磁気マーカを面的に配置することでこの課題を解決する方法を提案する。

