Fujioka S, Kashu T, Yokokawa S, Ozeki T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 1010-1015.
高精度地図を用いた自動運転車の走行軌道生成
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
Calculating a target trajectory for driving is essential for an autonomous driving system. It can be obtained by numerical optimization which minimizes an objective functional including a deviation penalty from a reference path of a target lane. The reference path is often referred to as a centerline, and there was little discussion of a comprehensive method for its generation which takes into account various road geometries. Therefore we propose a method which calculates desired reference paths from a HD map. The method was applied to actual highway roads and was capable of creating smooth reference paths including complex road environments.
Autonomous driving; Control system; Electronics and control; HD map; Reference path; Trajectory