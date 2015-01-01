Abstract

Calculating a target trajectory for driving is essential for an autonomous driving system. It can be obtained by numerical optimization which minimizes an objective functional including a deviation penalty from a reference path of a target lane. The reference path is often referred to as a centerline, and there was little discussion of a comprehensive method for its generation which takes into account various road geometries. Therefore we propose a method which calculates desired reference paths from a HD map. The method was applied to actual highway roads and was capable of creating smooth reference paths including complex road environments.



===



自動運転システムに必要な目標軌道は，一般ドライバが理想的と見做す規範経路からの逸脱距離などを最小化することによって求めることができる．規範経路の導出方法として，自律センサのみを用いる従来システムでは認識距離が不足する場合がある．そこで本稿では高精度地図から規範経路を安定して生成する手法を提案する．

Language: ja