|
Citation
|
Nakagawa M, Sugimoto T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(5): 1016-1020.
|
Vernacular Title
|
自動運転車の公道試験において遭遇し得る交通場面に関する考察
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Validation with several test methods called the multi-pillar approach is proposed in VMAD (validation method for automated driving) under UNECE/WP29/GRVA to ensure the safety of automated driving vehicles comprehensively. Significantly, public road testing is critical to ensure the safety of the automated driving vehicle in the actual operational design domain. However, there are concerns about the traffic scenarios encountered during the test. In this study, the traffic situations during public road testing are investigated according to the UNR157.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Common infrastructure; regulation/certification