Abstract

Validation with several test methods called the multi-pillar approach is proposed in VMAD (validation method for automated driving) under UNECE/WP29/GRVA to ensure the safety of automated driving vehicles comprehensively. Significantly, public road testing is critical to ensure the safety of the automated driving vehicle in the actual operational design domain. However, there are concerns about the traffic scenarios encountered during the test. In this study, the traffic situations during public road testing are investigated according to the UNR157.



===



自動運転車が遭遇し得る様々な交通場面における安全性を網羅的に確認するにあたり，実際の運航設計領域である公道における走行で自動運転車の安全性をいかに評価するかが課題となっている．本研究では実際に公道を走行し，UNR157にある交通場面の網羅率を確認するとともに公道試験の得失について考察を行った．

Language: ja