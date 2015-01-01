|
Citation
|
Kuroki M, Tanaka S, Muto K, Inou H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(4): 802-807.
|
Vernacular Title
|
自動運転での点群を用いたAI 物体検出における判定根拠の可視化
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
While AI has been applied to object detection in the fields of ADAS and AD, a lot of research of Explainable AI, which is used to explain evidences of object detection results, has been conducted. Explainable AI has been mainly developed for 2D object detection and it has been rarely applied for 3D object detection. Therefore, we adapted the existing method of Explainable AI for 2d object detection to 3D one using point cloud and we report its result.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Explainable AI; Image processing/Information processing; Intelligent vehicle; Safety