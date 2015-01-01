Abstract

The purpose of this study is to propose the digital human model system consisting of a rigid link model system, that reproduces the viewing posture considering eye-head coordination, and visibility evaluation system. The proposed human model reproduced the rational body movement necessary to gaze the visual target. It calculated the burden on the body and the eye. The angles of the head and eyeball in the model and the verification experiment showed a similar tendency. It was concluded that eye-head coordination was reproduced by the proposed model.



本研究の目的は運転操作系における眼球・頭部協調特性を考慮したデジタルヒューマンモデルを提案することである．提案モデルは視認に必要な身体運動を再現したうえで，生体内の負担度を算出した．また，実測とモデルで眼球と頭部の運動を比較すると，類似の傾向が確認でき，眼球・頭部協調運動を再現することができた．

