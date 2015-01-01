|
Kodama K, Hase K, Yamazaki T, Horita H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(4): 808-814.
デジタルヒューマン技術を用いた運転操作系空間における眼球・頭部協調運動の再現と評価
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
Abstract
The purpose of this study is to propose the digital human model system consisting of a rigid link model system, that reproduces the viewing posture considering eye-head coordination, and visibility evaluation system. The proposed human model reproduced the rational body movement necessary to gaze the visual target. It calculated the burden on the body and the eye. The angles of the head and eyeball in the model and the verification experiment showed a similar tendency. It was concluded that eye-head coordination was reproduced by the proposed model.
Language: ja
Driver model; Field of visibility; Human engineering; Human machine interface