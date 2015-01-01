Abstract

Motorcycle frame flexibilities greatly affect the straight running stability. Conventionally, the effects of these have been analyzed using a mathematical model in which multiple frame flexibilities are combined. In this paper, it is proposed that a method for analyzing the effect of a single frame flexibility (5 degrees of freedom model) on straight running stability from a composite frame flexibility model (10 degrees of freedom model). Specifically, it is described that the influence of individual frame flexibility can be estimated using the one based on the analysis model in which all the frame stiffness values in the 10- degree-of-freedom model are extremely large.



二輪車のフレーム剛性は直進安定性に大きく影響する．従来から複数のフレーム剛性が複合された数学モデルによるそれらの影響の解析が行われている．この論文では複合されたフレーム剛性モデル（10自由度モデル）から単独のフレーム剛性（5自由度モデル）が直進安定性の及ぼす影響を解析する手法を提案する．具体的には，10自由度モデルでの全てのフレーム剛性値を極めて大きくした解析モデルを基礎にしたものを用いて，個々のフレーム剛性の影響が推定できることを述べる．

Language: ja