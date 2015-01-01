|
Citation
Kiriyama I, Yamauchi K, Kojima K, Ito K, Yokoyama Y, Sugiyama H, Okazawa S. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 529-534.
Vernacular Title
実験計画法による自動車衝突前の乗員挙動に対する誤差因子の影響評価
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
We evaluate influence of error factors on occupant posture behavior in pre-crash by experimental design method. By using a sled model for car crash analysis with a seat and a virtual human model considering a muscle tone, effects of error factors such as seat position, seatback angle, and vehicle behavior on occupant posture changes are analyzed. In addition, we investigate influence of error factors on injury risk of occupant posture by frontal impact analysis.
Language: ja
Keywords
Computer aided engineering; Crash safety; Experimental design; Safety