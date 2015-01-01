Abstract

We evaluate influence of error factors on occupant posture behavior in pre-crash by experimental design method. By using a sled model for car crash analysis with a seat and a virtual human model considering a muscle tone, effects of error factors such as seat position, seatback angle, and vehicle behavior on occupant posture changes are analyzed. In addition, we investigate influence of error factors on injury risk of occupant posture by frontal impact analysis.



===



自動車衝突前の乗員挙動に対する誤差因子の影響を実験計画法を用いて評価する．リラックス状態と筋緊張状態の2つの筋活性状態を考慮したデジタル人体モデルを使用したスレッド解析を実施して，各状態で支配的な影響を検討する．

Language: ja