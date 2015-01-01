|
Funada K, Hashimura T, Yamakawa T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 535-540.
落錘動力を利用した実大衝突試験設備の開発
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
unavailable
Ensuring collision safety is an important issue in automobile body design as well as weight reduction. As a material supplier, we propose applying lightweight materials such as high-tensile steel and aluminum alloys to vehicle bodies. And this time, we have set up a unique full-scale collision safety evaluation facility for evaluating the proposed materials, structure, and joining method. The outline of the equipment and a part of the measurement technology are introduced.
body structure; computer aided engineering; crash test; energy-absorbance and impact attenuation; passive safety; safety fields; side impact; test/evaluation