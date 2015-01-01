SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Funada K, Hashimura T, Yamakawa T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 535-540.

Vernacular Title

落錘動力を利用した実大衝突試験設備の開発

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.535

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Ensuring collision safety is an important issue in automobile body design as well as weight reduction. As a material supplier, we propose applying lightweight materials such as high-tensile steel and aluminum alloys to vehicle bodies. And this time, we have set up a unique full-scale collision safety evaluation facility for evaluating the proposed materials, structure, and joining method. The outline of the equipment and a part of the measurement technology are introduced.

===

衝突安全性の確保は軽量化と並んで自動車車体設計の重要な課題である。素材メーカーとして、我々は車体骨格にハイテン鋼やアルミ材といった軽量化素材の適用を提案している。さらに今回、提案した素材や、構造、接合方法の評価用に、独自方式の実大衝突安全性評価設備を立ち上げた。設備の概要、計測技術の一端を紹介する。


Language: ja

Keywords

body structure; computer aided engineering; crash test; energy-absorbance and impact attenuation; passive safety; safety fields; side impact; test/evaluation

