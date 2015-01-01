Abstract

Hands-off function of driver assistance system is expected to have an effect on driver's workload reduction of cognition, judgement and operation. In this study, compared with hands-on condition, the effectiveness of the hands-off function was examined through a field test of highway driving. As a result, driver's subjective fatigue and effort, heart rate variability as an index for mental workload, and muscular activity of upper limb as an index for physical workload showed lower level in the hands-off condition. The hands-off function was thought to be effective on the workload reduction. Furthermore, structure of fatigue was clarified through factor analysis.



===



運転支援のハンズオフ機能によりドライバの認知から操作に至る一連の負担を軽減する効果が見込まれる。本研究では、同様の効果が想定されるハンズオンと比べたときのハンズオフの有効性を高速道路での実車走行により検討した。その結果、疲労感やEffort、心拍変動指標、筋活動の面から負担軽減の効果を明らかにした。

Language: ja