|
Citation
|
Tsukada T, Toda A, Ishikawa S, Fujiki Y, Ishibashi M. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 541-548.
|
Vernacular Title
|
運転支援におけるハンズオフ機能による運転負担軽減の有効性評価
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Hands-off function of driver assistance system is expected to have an effect on driver's workload reduction of cognition, judgement and operation. In this study, compared with hands-on condition, the effectiveness of the hands-off function was examined through a field test of highway driving. As a result, driver's subjective fatigue and effort, heart rate variability as an index for mental workload, and muscular activity of upper limb as an index for physical workload showed lower level in the hands-off condition. The hands-off function was thought to be effective on the workload reduction. Furthermore, structure of fatigue was clarified through factor analysis.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Driver support; Field test; Human engineering; Physiological measure; Workload