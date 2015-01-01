SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cui Z, Arakawa T, Hayami T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 549-553.

運転経験の違いが後続車によるあおり運転発生時の後方車間距離知覚に及ぼす影響

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.549

In this study, we conducted a psychological experiment to identify the driving patterns of road rage that occurs from the following vehicle using a driving simulator. In the experiments, we divided the participants into experienced and inexperienced drivers to compare vehicle distance and degree of risk for normal driving versus backward-attentive driving (i.e., driving while paying attention to the vehicle to one's rear) when perceiving road rage. The experimental results show that inexperienced drivers perceive shorter vehicle distances during normal driving than they do when engaging in backward-attentive driving. However, there was no changes in perception of vehicle distance for experienced drivers, and stable driving behavior was observed. These results suggest that experienced drivers maintain stable driving, and more readily avoid road rage.

本研究では，ドライビングシミュレータを用いてあおり運転を知覚した場合の後続車の運転パターンの同定を行った．実験においては，運動熟練者と非熟練者にグループを分け，通常運転時と後方注意運転時に「あおり運転」を知覚した場合の車間距離，および，あおり運転の危険度を比較・検討した．


Driving act/driver behavior; Human engineering; Recognition/judgment; Road rage

