Cui Z, Arakawa T, Hayami T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 549-553.
運転経験の違いが後続車によるあおり運転発生時の後方車間距離知覚に及ぼす影響
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
In this study, we conducted a psychological experiment to identify the driving patterns of road rage that occurs from the following vehicle using a driving simulator. In the experiments, we divided the participants into experienced and inexperienced drivers to compare vehicle distance and degree of risk for normal driving versus backward-attentive driving (i.e., driving while paying attention to the vehicle to one's rear) when perceiving road rage. The experimental results show that inexperienced drivers perceive shorter vehicle distances during normal driving than they do when engaging in backward-attentive driving. However, there was no changes in perception of vehicle distance for experienced drivers, and stable driving behavior was observed. These results suggest that experienced drivers maintain stable driving, and more readily avoid road rage.
Driving act/driver behavior; Human engineering; Recognition/judgment; Road rage