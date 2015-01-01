Abstract

In this study, we investigated the effect of modality when providing videos during automated driving on the driver's takeover performance in the transition from automated driving to manual driving. In the basic experiment, participants were requested to perform video viewing task and visual detection task during automated driving. Significantly, the reaction time was about one second longer for pay more attention to video viewing than for pay more attention to outside. In the verification experiment, we evaluated the effect of interface modality of video viewing on participant's performance when avoiding a collision with a front obstacle just after providing a takeover request (TOR). Significantly, TTC (Time to Collision) was shorter for video viewing without audio than for video viewing with audio.



本研究では自動運転中の動画提供時のモダリティがドライバーの運転引継ぎパフォーマンスに与える影響を検討した．基礎実験では自動運転中に動画視聴と視覚検知タスクを被験者に課して動画視聴モダリティと検知パフォーマンスを分析した．検証実験では動画提供モダリティの違いがTOR時の回避行動に与える影響を評価した．

Language: ja