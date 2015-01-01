|
Mizuta T, Kuga T, Daimon T, Mizuno N, Yoshizawa A. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 554-559.
自動運転中の動画提供におけるインタフェースモダリティが自動運転から手動運転への運転引き継ぎに及ぼす影響
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
In this study, we investigated the effect of modality when providing videos during automated driving on the driver's takeover performance in the transition from automated driving to manual driving. In the basic experiment, participants were requested to perform video viewing task and visual detection task during automated driving. Significantly, the reaction time was about one second longer for pay more attention to video viewing than for pay more attention to outside. In the verification experiment, we evaluated the effect of interface modality of video viewing on participant's performance when avoiding a collision with a front obstacle just after providing a takeover request (TOR). Significantly, TTC (Time to Collision) was shorter for video viewing without audio than for video viewing with audio.
Automated driving; Driver behavior; Driving simulator; Human engineering; Request to intervene