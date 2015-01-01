SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kojima M, Aoki H, Yamauchi S, Shimazaki K, Yonekawa T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 560-566.

Vernacular Title

高齢ドライバのための短縮版「運転負担感受性チェックシート」作成の試み

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.560

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The 38-item Workload Sensitivity Questionnaire (WSQ38) was originally designed for general drivers. In this study, we attempted to create a shortened version for senior drivers. As a result of analysis using latent rank theory, we were able to classify the items into three groups of ranks according to the degree of subjective workload. A shortened form was proposed and validated using the top items with the highest item discriminancy. It became clear that about 10 to 9 items were sufficient to measure the degree of driving workload (WSQ9 or WSQ10).

===

38項目で構成された運転負担感受性チェックシートは，一般ドライバ向けに作成されたものである．本研究では，高齢ドライバを対象とした短縮版の作成を試みた．その結果，運転に対する負担感がどの程度あるかについて，10項目程度で十分測定可能であることを明らかにした．


Language: ja

Keywords

Latent rank; Questionnaire; Senior driver; Subjective view; Workload Sensitivity Questionnaire (WSQ)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print