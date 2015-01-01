|
Kojima M, Aoki H, Yamauchi S, Shimazaki K, Yonekawa T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 560-566.
高齢ドライバのための短縮版「運転負担感受性チェックシート」作成の試み
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
The 38-item Workload Sensitivity Questionnaire (WSQ38) was originally designed for general drivers. In this study, we attempted to create a shortened version for senior drivers. As a result of analysis using latent rank theory, we were able to classify the items into three groups of ranks according to the degree of subjective workload. A shortened form was proposed and validated using the top items with the highest item discriminancy. It became clear that about 10 to 9 items were sufficient to measure the degree of driving workload (WSQ9 or WSQ10).
Latent rank; Questionnaire; Senior driver; Subjective view; Workload Sensitivity Questionnaire (WSQ)