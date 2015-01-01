Abstract

The 38-item Workload Sensitivity Questionnaire (WSQ38) was originally designed for general drivers. In this study, we attempted to create a shortened version for senior drivers. As a result of analysis using latent rank theory, we were able to classify the items into three groups of ranks according to the degree of subjective workload. A shortened form was proposed and validated using the top items with the highest item discriminancy. It became clear that about 10 to 9 items were sufficient to measure the degree of driving workload (WSQ9 or WSQ10).



===



38項目で構成された運転負担感受性チェックシートは，一般ドライバ向けに作成されたものである．本研究では，高齢ドライバを対象とした短縮版の作成を試みた．その結果，運転に対する負担感がどの程度あるかについて，10項目程度で十分測定可能であることを明らかにした．

Language: ja