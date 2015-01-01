|
Furuya T, Kawashima T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 567-572.
振動触覚刺激の仮現運動を用いたステアリングホイールによる周辺物体の方向提示
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
Visual workload while driving is increasing because of the growing amount of information presented to the driver by a high-functioning onboard unit. A method of HMI to intuitively understand hazards without visual information is necessary. In this study, we focused on tactile sensation. The movement of surrounding objects was transmitted to the driver through a steering wheel using vibrotactile apparent motion. Firstly, we confirmed the highly intelligible characteristics of front-to-back, right-to-left, and back-to-front movements while holding a steering wheel. The direction of movement was transmitted using highly intelligible characteristics, and a positive effect was confirmed.
Language: ja
Alarm/warning; HMI; Human Engineering; Vibrotactile apparent motion