Journal Article

Citation

Furuya T, Kawashima T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 567-572.

Vernacular Title

振動触覚刺激の仮現運動を用いたステアリングホイールによる周辺物体の方向提示

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.567

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Visual workload while driving is increasing because of the growing amount of information presented to the driver by a high-functioning onboard unit. A method of HMI to intuitively understand hazards without visual information is necessary. In this study, we focused on tactile sensation. The movement of surrounding objects was transmitted to the driver through a steering wheel using vibrotactile apparent motion. Firstly, we confirmed the highly intelligible characteristics of front-to-back, right-to-left, and back-to-front movements while holding a steering wheel. The direction of movement was transmitted using highly intelligible characteristics, and a positive effect was confirmed.

===

車内の提示情報量の増加によりドライバーへの視覚的負荷が高くなる傾向にあり、視覚を使わない直感的な情報伝達が必要と考える。本研究はステアリングホイールでの振動触覚刺激の仮現運動により、周辺物体の前後・左右の移動方向の伝達を試みた。仮現運動の明瞭度の高い特性を明らかにし、方向伝達を実験により検証した。


Language: ja

Keywords

Alarm/warning; HMI; Human Engineering; Vibrotactile apparent motion

