Haniu T, Ito T, Soma S, Iihara K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 579-584.
シャシダイナモメータを用いた実路走行環境の再現方法
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
The real driving emission test will be implemented from October 2022 in Japan. For the efficient vehicle development, a test method for reproducing real driving conditions in the test conducted by using a chassis dynamometer is in demand. To replicate the wind speed and wind direction encountered during real driving in the chassis dynamometer test, we investigated a method of replacing the effect of wind condition with road gradients. The exhaust gas and fuel consumption of the vehicle in the chassis dynamometer test was found to be almost equivalent to that during real driving conditions when the vehicle speed, road gradient, ambient environment (temperature, humidity, solar radiation, and wind condition), and usage of air conditioner during real driving were replicated in the chassis dynamometer test.
Language: ja
Chassis dynamometer; Emissions/emission gas; Environment・energy・resources; Evaluation mode