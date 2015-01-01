|
Citation
Omae M, Hirano S, Kamisaka T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 591-597.
Vernacular Title
カート用電磁誘導線の埋設走路を様々な車両の自動運転に活用するための横変位検出に関する研究
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
METHOD for measuring a lateral displacement to a guide wire buried beneath the road surface in the field with the electro-magnetic guidance is proposed. Electro-magnetic guidance has been used for automated guidance of golf carts for several decades and proven its reliability. Currently, some of low-speed automated vehicles on public road use the same method for reliable operation. If a lateral displacement of a vehicle to the guide wire is easily measured, various type of vehicles can realize reliable automated driving on the road with electro-magnetic guidance. This paper proposes an electric module and algorithm for the above purpose and reports results of experimental evaluation.
Language: ja
Keywords
Autonomous Driving; Electromagnetic Guidance; Electronics and Control; Low-Speed Automated Driving; Vehicle Sensor