Abstract

METHOD for measuring a lateral displacement to a guide wire buried beneath the road surface in the field with the electro-magnetic guidance is proposed. Electro-magnetic guidance has been used for automated guidance of golf carts for several decades and proven its reliability. Currently, some of low-speed automated vehicles on public road use the same method for reliable operation. If a lateral displacement of a vehicle to the guide wire is easily measured, various type of vehicles can realize reliable automated driving on the road with electro-magnetic guidance. This paper proposes an electric module and algorithm for the above purpose and reports results of experimental evaluation.



===



従来ゴルフカートの自動運転等に活用されていた電磁誘導式の自動運転は，公道でのカートの低速自動運転にも用いられるようになった．電磁誘導線が埋設された走路で横変位を検出できれば，カートに限定されず様々な車両で自動運転に活用できる．本発表では，電磁誘導線に対する横変位を高精度に計測する手法を提案する．

Language: ja