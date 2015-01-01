SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Omae M, Hirano S, Kamisaka T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 591-597.

Vernacular Title

カート用電磁誘導線の埋設走路を様々な車両の自動運転に活用するための横変位検出に関する研究

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.591

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

METHOD for measuring a lateral displacement to a guide wire buried beneath the road surface in the field with the electro-magnetic guidance is proposed. Electro-magnetic guidance has been used for automated guidance of golf carts for several decades and proven its reliability. Currently, some of low-speed automated vehicles on public road use the same method for reliable operation. If a lateral displacement of a vehicle to the guide wire is easily measured, various type of vehicles can realize reliable automated driving on the road with electro-magnetic guidance. This paper proposes an electric module and algorithm for the above purpose and reports results of experimental evaluation.

===

従来ゴルフカートの自動運転等に活用されていた電磁誘導式の自動運転は，公道でのカートの低速自動運転にも用いられるようになった．電磁誘導線が埋設された走路で横変位を検出できれば，カートに限定されず様々な車両で自動運転に活用できる．本発表では，電磁誘導線に対する横変位を高精度に計測する手法を提案する．


Language: ja

Keywords

Autonomous Driving; Electromagnetic Guidance; Electronics and Control; Low-Speed Automated Driving; Vehicle Sensor

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print