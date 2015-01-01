|
Kawamura H, Shintani K, Mima H, Taniguchi M. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 611-616.
歩行支援デバイスにおける横断歩道および歩行者信号の物体認識手法に関する研究
This paper describes a visual object recognition method applicable for smart devices to identify crosswalks and pedestrian signals. The device, which is incorporated into a grip of handheld equipment, is capable to support users which have difficulty to recognize crosswalks. In this paper, a novel object detection methodology is proposed, which is a combination of CNN and computational visualization technology. By using the proposed object detection methodology, a smart assistant system for crossing roads is developed. The developed method exhibited highly accuracy recognition of the target objects.
Image recognition system; Other means of mobility; Personal mobility