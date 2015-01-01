|
Citation
|
Nishio M, Kushiro I. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 648-654.
|
Vernacular Title
|
操舵システムのための車両モデルの開発
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The vehicle models are indispensable for the development of the steering systems, but there is a problem that the full vehicle models are complicated and there are many parameters to identify in order to incorporate them into the development process for the suppliers. Therefore, we developed a bicycle model-based vehicle model, in which the system requirement specifications for steering performance can be examined, using system identification based on actual vehicle measurements and confirmed its effectiveness.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Dynamic model; Power steering; Steering system; Vehicle dynamics