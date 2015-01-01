SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nishio M, Kushiro I. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 648-654.

操舵システムのための車両モデルの開発

(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.53.648

unavailable

The vehicle models are indispensable for the development of the steering systems, but there is a problem that the full vehicle models are complicated and there are many parameters to identify in order to incorporate them into the development process for the suppliers. Therefore, we developed a bicycle model-based vehicle model, in which the system requirement specifications for steering performance can be examined, using system identification based on actual vehicle measurements and confirmed its effectiveness.

操舵システム開発には車両モデルが不可欠であるが，サプライヤにとってフルビークルモデルは開発プロセスに組み込むには複雑で把握すべきパラメータも多いという課題があった．そこで，実車の実測によるシステム同定を用いて，操舵性能のシステム要件が検討可能な2輪モデルベースの車両モデルを開発し，有効性を確認した.


Dynamic model; Power steering; Steering system; Vehicle dynamics

