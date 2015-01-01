Abstract

The interaction between a Society of Automobile Engineers Level-3 automated vehicle and a driver is an important issue in automobile automation. We conducted a driving simulator experiment to investigate driver intervention during the system's emergency manoeuvre (EM) when encountering an imminent collision risk during automated driving. As a result of suspending EM due to driver intervention, collision risk decreased when no vehicles were adjacent. In contrast, collision risk increased when adjacent vehicles existed. Therefore, the results suggest that there are situations in which it is better to inhibit driver intervention during EM, such as when the driver steers toward an adjacent vehicle.



===



SAEレベル3自動運転中，突発的に生じた緊急場面に対するシステム回避制御中のドライバ介入行動をDS実験にて調べた．ドライバの介入で制御を止めた場合，リスク低下・増加する両ケースがみられた．ドライバが隣接車に向かって操舵介入した場合など，介入操作を抑制するなどの工夫が必要な状況もあることが示唆された．

Language: ja