Citation
Homma R, Kuriyama A, Kodaka K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 669-674.
Vernacular Title
レベル3 自動運転車の緊急回避制御中におけるドライバの介入行動
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The interaction between a Society of Automobile Engineers Level-3 automated vehicle and a driver is an important issue in automobile automation. We conducted a driving simulator experiment to investigate driver intervention during the system's emergency manoeuvre (EM) when encountering an imminent collision risk during automated driving. As a result of suspending EM due to driver intervention, collision risk decreased when no vehicles were adjacent. In contrast, collision risk increased when adjacent vehicles existed. Therefore, the results suggest that there are situations in which it is better to inhibit driver intervention during EM, such as when the driver steers toward an adjacent vehicle.
Language: ja
Keywords
Automated Driving; Driver Behavior; Emergency Manoeuvre; Human Engineering; Performance