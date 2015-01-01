Abstract

Systematic 3-point bending crash tests were conducted with high strength steels using an M-shaped structure in order to influence the effect of material properties on crash performance. Materials with a wide range of tensile strengths from 590 MPa to 1800 MPa and various thickness from 1.2mm to 1.6mm are examined. The experimental results clarified the effects of sheet thickness, material strength on crash characteristics. Based on the experimental results, a simple method for estimation of bending crash performance using material strength and thickness as parameters was proposed in order to understand the relationship between the weight reduction effect and improvement of crashworthiness in automotive parts when using advanced high strength steels. Numerical simulation considering fracture behavior are carried out to estimate the crash performance and risk of fracture for the ultra-high strength steels. The results of the simulations shows good coloration with the experimental results.



軽量化目的に1.5GPa超級の冷間高強度鋼板（ハイテン材)の開発が進められている．本研究では，車体衝突時の耐変形特性を模擬するM字ハット3点曲げ試験を行い，衝突変形特性に及ぼす材料強度の影響および車体軽量化効果を明らかにした．さらに，材料破断を考慮したCAE解析により，超ハイテンの衝突変形特性・材料破断の予測精度を検証した．

Language: ja