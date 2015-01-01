|
Aoki M, Honda K, Okuda H, Suzuki T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 687-692.
モデル予測型経路追従制御における車両運動予測モデルの比較検証
PMID
While MPC is a promising method of vehicle control, its performance is greatly affected by the accuracy of the prediction model. In addition, the prediction accuracy of existing vehicle models depends on the driving speed range. Therefore, this study proposes a new model and compares the control performance of MPC using candidate models on a simple path-tracking simulation over a wide driving speed range.
Language: ja
Electronic stability control; Model predictive control; Motion control; Vehicle dynamics