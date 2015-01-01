Abstract

While MPC is a promising method of vehicle control, its performance is greatly affected by the accuracy of the prediction model. In addition, the prediction accuracy of existing vehicle models depends on the driving speed range. Therefore, this study proposes a new model and compares the control performance of MPC using candidate models on a simple path-tracking simulation over a wide driving speed range.



車両のための経路追従制御手法としてモデル予測制御(MPC)が注目されている．しかし, MPCの性能は制御対象の運動予測モデル精度に大きく依存する．そこで，既存の車両運動予測モデルに対して速度域の観点から経路追従性能の比較を行うと同時に，より広い速度域で利用可能な新たな車両運動モデルを提案する．

