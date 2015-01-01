Abstract

For RTK positioning, integer ambiguity reliability judgment (Ratio-test) is often used. However, it is known that the ratio-test does not work effectively in multipath environments. In this paper, we propose an alternative method for determining the reliability of RTK positioning solutions that takes into account vehicle trajectories, with the aim of improving the usability of high-precision positioning in multipath environments.



RTK測位には，Ratio-testが用いられている場合が多い．だが，マルチパス環境下では，Ratio-testが有効に働かないことが知られている．そこで，マルチパス環境下で高精度測位の利用性を向上させることを目的として，車両軌跡を考慮したRTK測位解の信頼性判定手法を提案する．

