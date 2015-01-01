|
Kondo K, Atsumi Y, Hoda Y, Takanose A, Meguro J. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2022; 53(3): 699-704.
車両軌跡を活用した整数不定性の信頼性判定によるRTK の利用性向上
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
For RTK positioning, integer ambiguity reliability judgment (Ratio-test) is often used. However, it is known that the ratio-test does not work effectively in multipath environments. In this paper, we propose an alternative method for determining the reliability of RTK positioning solutions that takes into account vehicle trajectories, with the aim of improving the usability of high-precision positioning in multipath environments.
Language: ja
Intelligent Vehicle; Navigation System; RTK-GNSS; Safety; Urban area